VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.14. 203,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 175,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $263.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72.

In related news, Director Peter A. Lesser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Beat Kahli purchased 31,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $195,289.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 211,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,453. Insiders own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

