Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

