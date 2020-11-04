Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. Warrior Met Coal reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 173.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $834.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 187.3% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,965,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after acquiring an additional 589,483 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at about $5,542,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 259.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 306,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 411.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 366,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 295,173 shares in the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

