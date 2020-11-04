Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) vs. iShares Agency Bond ETF (OTCMKTS:AGZ) Head to Head Review

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) and iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

This table compares Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and iShares Agency Bond ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 2.89% 6.79% 2.35% iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and iShares Agency Bond ETF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wärtsilä Oyj Abp $5.79 billion 0.89 $243.04 million $0.08 21.75 iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has higher revenue and earnings than iShares Agency Bond ETF.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of iShares Agency Bond ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares Agency Bond ETF has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and iShares Agency Bond ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 3 2 3 0 2.00 iShares Agency Bond ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. iShares Agency Bond ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp pays out 87.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp beats iShares Agency Bond ETF on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies. It also provides electric propulsion and drives; power generation and distribution systems; navigation, automation, and communication systems; dynamic positioning, safety, and security solutions; and entertainment systems. In addition, the company offers dual fuel, diesel, and low-speed engines, as well as generating sets and auxiliary systems; architectural lighting, audio, broadcast, digital signage, dynamic lighting, and LED display systems; exhaust gas cleaning systems; single stage desalination systems and multi stage flash evaporators; and gas cargo handling, gas recovery, LNG, fuel gas handling, and tank control systems. Further, it provides inert gas systems; hybrid and integrated solutions; gears, propellers, propulsion control systems, rudders, thrusters, and waterjets; shaft generator and shore connection systems; centrifugal, deepwell, firefight, seawater lift, and gas fuel pumps, as well as pump room systems and valves; sonars and naval acoustics; and wet and dry products, as well as designs ferry, fishing, merchant, offshore, tug, and other vessels. Additionally, the company offers electrical and automation, 2 and 4-stroke engine, environmental, hydro and tidal, industrial, propulsion, and other services. It serves merchant vessels, gas carriers, cruise and ferry, navy, and special vessels segments. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.