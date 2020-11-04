Washington Federal, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Washington Federal has raised its dividend by 46.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Washington Federal has a payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

