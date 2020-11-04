Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WM stock opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

