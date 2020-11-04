Waterco Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:WAT)

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18.

Waterco Company Profile

Waterco Limited engages in the manufacture and wholesale of equipment and accessories in the swimming pool, spa pool, spa bath, rural pump, and water treatment industries in Australia. It also manufactures and sells solar heating systems for swimming pools and pre-heat industrial solar systems. The company's pool and spa products comprise water saving products, chlorine free systems and spa products, infloor cleaning systems, swimming pool pumps, fiberglass and centrifugal filters, domestic pool filters, pool filter media products, pool heating and chemical pool products, pool and spa chlorination products, mineral crystals, controllers and automation products, hydroxzone ozone generators, spa equipment, pool suction and robotic pool cleaners, pool lighting products, recirculation accessories, swimming pool and spa valves, pool and spa blowers, test kits and maintenance products, commercial pumps and heating products, and commercial accessories.

