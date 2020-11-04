Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

WVE stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

