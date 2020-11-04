Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

W has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.37.

NYSE:W opened at $274.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.27, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $15,710,974.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,587,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $125,503.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,799 shares in the company, valued at $24,349,567.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $178,294,475. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $109,456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,253,000 after purchasing an additional 183,222 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,389,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,994,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

