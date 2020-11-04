Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $360.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $363.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.07.

Shares of W opened at $274.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.78. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $374,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $15,710,974.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $178,294,475. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $109,456,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,389,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,283,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,253,000 after acquiring an additional 183,222 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

