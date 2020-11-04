Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $280.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair raised shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.07.

W traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $275.19. 30,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,392. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.78.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 11,824 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.01, for a total transaction of $3,819,270.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,681,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,420,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,817 shares of company stock worth $178,294,475. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

