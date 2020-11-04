We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 1,787 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNT. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 409,072 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,901,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 111,049 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 121.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,797 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $152,710.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $139,485.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,387 shares of company stock worth $2,252,820 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNT. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

