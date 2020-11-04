We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 312 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st.

