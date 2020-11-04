We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,249,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,969,000 after acquiring an additional 495,994 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 246.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 631,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,872,000 after acquiring an additional 449,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,519,000 after acquiring an additional 425,510 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $250,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

