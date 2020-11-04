We Are One Seven LLC Buys 4,135 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Knowles by 17.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Knowles by 18.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

KN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Knowles’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.