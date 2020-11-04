We Are One Seven LLC Buys 610 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,311.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,972,000 after purchasing an additional 821,138 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 114.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,406,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,871,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,720,000 after purchasing an additional 739,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,472,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 411,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

