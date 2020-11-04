We Are One Seven LLC Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 54,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 67,768 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $100,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,899,795. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Fortinet stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

