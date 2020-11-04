We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

