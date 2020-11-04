We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,228,797,000 after purchasing an additional 535,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $450,023,000 after buying an additional 123,587 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $406,280,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 58.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,508,000 after buying an additional 158,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,918,000 after purchasing an additional 106,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $326.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.76. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

