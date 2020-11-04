We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 770,581 shares of company stock valued at $32,105,516 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

