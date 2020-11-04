We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in DaVita by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

