We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 31.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 148.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 34,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $81,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $81,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,248,113 shares of company stock worth $16,542,303 in the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWNK stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TWNK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.