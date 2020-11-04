We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 42,064 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391,730 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,344,816 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,357,000 after acquiring an additional 65,285 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

