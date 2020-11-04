We Are One Seven LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 7.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 364.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Paylocity by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $280,108.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,971.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $2,646,372.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 790,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,494,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,595. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $186.19 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $196.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.94.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

