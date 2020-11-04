We Are One Seven LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Finally, BP PLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 334,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,383,000 after purchasing an additional 235,224 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.77.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 383,635 shares of company stock worth $30,798,346 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 103.49 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

