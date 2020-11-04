We Are One Seven LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $1,418,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at about $763,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 52.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.51 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.12 and a beta of 1.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $33,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,128.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,854.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,451. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

