We Are One Seven LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 119.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,533 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 125.1% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 19,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

