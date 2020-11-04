We Are One Seven LLC Has $470,000 Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.64.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -139.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

