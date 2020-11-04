We Are One Seven LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $334,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Equinix by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Equinix by 8.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,225,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $752.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $776.98 and a 200-day moving average of $733.31. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $795.70.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,924. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

