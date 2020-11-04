We Are One Seven LLC Has $502,000 Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LII. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of LII stock opened at $291.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.20. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $297.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total transaction of $1,698,308.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,070,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $642,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,392 shares of company stock worth $3,783,260. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LII. Stephens began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.