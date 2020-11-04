We Are One Seven LLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 31.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Oppenheimer began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $89.68.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

