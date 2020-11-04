We Are One Seven LLC Has $544,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 441.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 219.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95.

