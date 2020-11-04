We Are One Seven LLC Has $556,000 Stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Five Below by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.90.

Five Below stock opened at $136.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.05. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $141.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

