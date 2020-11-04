We Are One Seven LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND opened at $111.40 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.05 and its 200-day moving average is $111.37.

