We Are One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 187,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after buying an additional 40,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.43.

