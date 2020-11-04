We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the third quarter worth about $871,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXX opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $78.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.