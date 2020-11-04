We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 10.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after acquiring an additional 140,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 215.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $108.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,350.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $278,473.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,203.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,845 shares of company stock worth $1,535,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

