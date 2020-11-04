We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional grew its position in ResMed by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total value of $292,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,329.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,275 shares in the company, valued at $15,850,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,605,382. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $202.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

