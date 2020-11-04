We Are One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1,455.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

