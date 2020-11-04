We Are One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 104.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,558,000.

In other news, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $2,002,212.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,352.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,686 shares of company stock valued at $11,810,246. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

