We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $85.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.