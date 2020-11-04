We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 2,796 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APAM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 189.97% and a net margin of 21.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 100.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APAM. ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.