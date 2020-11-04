We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP stock opened at $173.17 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,866 shares of company stock worth $13,194,531. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.