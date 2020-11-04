We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 30.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.5% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -146.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $105.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut BlackLine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $1,072,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,197.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $12,395,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,013 shares of company stock valued at $21,405,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

