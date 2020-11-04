We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78.

