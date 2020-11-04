We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $167.69 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $171.26. The company has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,596. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

