We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 86.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 14,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $122.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

