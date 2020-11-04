We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,514 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.