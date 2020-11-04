We Are One Seven LLC Sells 397 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 268,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 24,667 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $294,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $343,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $115,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,318.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,756,789 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

RBA stock opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $65.98.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.