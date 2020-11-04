We Are One Seven LLC Sells 656 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,532,000. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,624,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.